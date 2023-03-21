A call for Sheffield writers for a murder in the parlour

Sheffield is no stranger to writing talent, from Dame Margaret Drabble, to Booker shortlisted Sunjeev Sahota, to poet and novelist Helen Mort.

Murder in the Mayor's Parlour

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield is today launching a new project to support and develop the next generation of writing talent across the city.

Murder in the Mayor’s Parlour will consist of a writing workshop in the Lord Mayor’s Parlour and a short story anthology to celebrate Sheffield storytelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love detective novels from Scandi Noir to American hard boiled to Cosy Crime, and l’ve always thought Murder in the Mayor’s Parlour would be a great title for a book,” said Coun Sioned-Mair Richards, the Lord Mayor of Sheffield.

Cllr Sioned-Mair Richards, Lord Mayor of Sheffield, at Ecclesfield Library where she volunteers

“But l’m a reader not a writer, so l need someone to write this for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re looking for 14 writers from Sheffield to take part in Murder in the Mayor’s Parlour.

We’ll support you every step of the way in the production of a short story on this theme – from the inspiration, to the practicalities of writing, to polishing and editing, to publication.”

Fourteen writers will be invited to a workshop held in the luxurious and inspiring setting of the Lord Mayor’s Parlour in Sheffield Town Hall, led by some of the best writing talent in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stories produced will be published in an online anthology, with one lucky writer being chosen to win £50 and publication in The Sheffield Telegraph.

“The goal of this project is to nurture and celebrate writing talent in Sheffield,” Coun Richards added.

“Not only will the participants be supported by superb tutors at our workshop, we’ll also be offering them the chance to work with outstanding professional editors, and have their work published.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s no secret that I’m passionate about books, writing and storytelling in Sheffield.

"As well as my work as a ward councillor in Manor Castle, I volunteer at Ecclesfield Library, and I’ve been thrilled to hold the Lord Mayor’s Big Read encouraging children to read this year.

Murder in the Mayor’s Parlour will be my swan song before my tenure as Lord Mayor comes to an end, as this is a subject very close to my heart.”

Interested writers should email [email protected] by Wednesday April 12, with their name and up to 100 words on why they’d like to participate in Murder in the Mayor’s Parlour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The writing workshop will be run by award-winning author, Dr Yvonne Battle-Felton, Russ Thomas, Sheffield-based crime author of the Tyler and Rabbani series, and professional editors Hannah Boursnell and Lorna Partington.

Information for writers

Murder in the Mayor’s Parlour is a writing workshop, online anthology and short story competition with a difference.

We will support you every step of the way in the production of your story, from the inspiration, to the practicalities of writing, to polishing and editing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a superb opportunity for writers who’d like to work with professional tutors, writers and editors to take a story idea from inception to publication.

Murder in the Mayor’s Parlour will support writers from across the city to produce a short story which will be published in an online anthology and entered into a competition, the winner of which will be published in The Sheffield Telegraph and win £50.

If selected, you will participate in a unique writing workshop in a stunning, inspiring setting facilitated by some of the best writing talent in Sheffield.

This workshop will kickstart or nurture a short story on the theme of Murder in the Mayor’s Parlour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You will also have the opportunity to work with a professional editor and receive one round of edits to polish and improve your story, before it is published in an online anthology.

The winning story will receive £50 and will also be published in The Sheffield Telegraph.

Two runner-up stories will also receive prizes of £25.

​How to apply

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Email [email protected] with your name and up to 100 words on why you want to participate in Murder in the Mayor’s Parlour.

Deadline: 5pm on Wednesday April 12.

If the project is oversubscribed, applications will be judged by The Lord Mayor.

She is looking for creativity, enthusiasm and commitment to the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before applying, please check you can make the day of the workshop and you’re happy with the other commitments.

What am I committing to?

If selected, attendance at a workshop in the Lord Mayor’s Parlour at Sheffield Town Hall on Friday April 21 from 10am to 3.30pm

If selected, writing a short story of 2,000 words on the theme of Murder in the Mayor’s Parlour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The workshop will provide you with inspiration, as well as advice from some of the best writing talent in Sheffield.

You will then need to complete your story in your own time – you will have two weeks to complete your story following the workshop, and this time will include one round of editorial advice from a professional editor if you’d like to take advantage of this.

If selected, agreement to your story being published in an online Murder in the Mayor’s Parlour anthology. You will retain ownership of your story.