People in the city, and across the globe, are today celebrating World Book Day – an annual charity event held on the first Thursday of march to highlight the importance of literature.

Undefined: readMore

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the celebration, which sees children and adults come together to attend various events to enjoy the simple joy of reading.

With this in mind, we’ve taken a look through Google reviews to find nine of the best bookshops in the city, for those with ratings equal to or higher than 4.4 out of 5, and with more than 20 reviews.

Scroll through the list – which will you be visiting?

1. Sheffield Space Centre Established in 1977, the Sheffield Space Centre describes itself as one of the oldest science fiction book and comic book shops in the UK. Located at 33 Wicker, it has a rating of 4.8, based on 122 Google reviews; and people say they like it for the 'fabulous range' and 'fantastic staff'. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Rhyme & Reason The Ecclesall Road book shop has a Google review rating of 4.8 out of 5, based on 68 reviews. People said they liked the independent book shop for the 'excellent service' on offer and 'lovely atmosphere'. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Grace Christian Resources Based within The Moor market, Grace Christian Resources has a rating of 4.7, based on 61 Google reviews. People said they like the bookshop, which is part of a specialist chain providing Christian books and resources, for its 'huge selection' and 'excellent' customer service. Photo: JPI Photo Sales

4. Kelham Island Books and Music Located at 284 Shalesmoor, Kelham Island Books and Music has a 4.8 rating, based on 41 Google reviews. The bookshop was praised for its 'huge' and varied selection of second-hand books, as well as service from the 'knowledgeable' owner. Pictured is David Granville, of Kelham Island Books and Music, who used to run Books on the Park. Photo: Andrew Roe Photo Sales