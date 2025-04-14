Book your place at Tramlines with the St Luke’s Quiz Night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tramlines tickets, a hotel break and a work by acclaimed Sheffield artist Luke Horton…three great reasons to sign up for the St Luke’s Hospice Quiz Night!

The Double Tree by Hilton in Bramall Lane will be the setting for the latest St Luke’s brain teaser evening on Thursday, June 19 from 6.30pm.

One of the highlights of the evening – sponsored by Henderson’s Relish - will be the Tramlines Weekend Ticket Game, with the chance to win a pair of tickets to the famous music festival.

Other prizes will include a piece of Luke Horton art work, an overnight stay at the Doubletree by Hilton and a case of wine.

Jemma Dalton of St Luke's Hospice

“Whether you're a trivia master or just enjoy a good challenge, this event is for everyone and we’re delighted that we have some fantastic prizes to give away during the evening,” said St Luke’s Retail Partnerships Manager Jemma Dalton.

“It’s the perfect blend of brain-teasing questions, friendly competition, and charitable giving, with a pie and pea supper all making for a great evening’s entertainment.

“All you have to do is gather your friends, family, or colleagues and form a team of six members.

“Then simply collaborate, brainstorm, and combine your knowledge to outsmart other teams and claim the title of St Luke’s Quiz Night Champions.”

Tickets cost Tickets cost £150 per team of six – that’s just £25 per person - and can be booked now at www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/support/events/detail/quiz-night

For more information email [email protected] or 0114 235 7584.