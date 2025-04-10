Bluebelle from internationally renowned theatre coming to Sheffield this June

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coming to The Crucible in Sheffield on Wednesday 11th and Thursday 12th June is Theatre Re’s visually striking and folktale-inspired production Bluebelle, which creatively explores a new perspective on parenthood and childloss. Completely accessible for d/Deaf audiences, this non-verbal production is a result of intertwining plots from distinguished writers Angela Carter, Italo Calvino, the Brothers Grimm, Charles Perrault alongside interviews conducted with parents and carers.

Theatre Re are known for their extensive research they put into planning each performance, with Bluebelle being no different. The team developed this incredibly moving performance alongside Visual Vernacular and d/Deaf Artists, to ensure that d/Deaf audiences would be able to enjoy the production without the need for BSL interpretation.

Showcasing movement, visual theatre and original live music, Theatre Re are renowned for their delicate depiction of human emotion. For each show, the company forges intimate collaborations with experts in different fields – such as science, philosophy and public health – as well as community groups, who play a crucial part throughout the devising process and development of their work. For this year, they are partnering with National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) for the run of The Nature of Forgetting.