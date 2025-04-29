Billy Elliot star James is back on stage for A Night at the Musicals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Most of the talented young people taking part in youth homelessness charity Roundabout’s A Night at the Musicals this June will surely have the dream of one day turning that talent into a professional career.

And joining them on stage will be one person who proves that the dream can become a reality.

James Lomas was a 12-year-old pupil at the Sharon Berry School of Theatre Dance near his home in Chapeltown when he attended an open audition for the lead role in a new West End musical based on movie classic Billy Elliot.

The rest was the classic showbiz dream, the Ecclesfield School pupil plucked from obscurity to star in the show with a score by Elton John and then - along with his two young co-stars Liam Mower and George Maguire - going on to win the Variety Club 2005 Outstanding New Talent award, the Theatre Goers' Choice Award 2005 for The Most Outstanding Newcomer and, most importantly, the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

James is now pursuing a career as a singer.

“For the Oliviers, we were up against Ewan McGregor for Guy and Dolls so I never thought we would win,” James says as he recalls the sort of experience all young theatre hopefuls daydream about.

“I look back and think it really was a Billy Elliot story, auditioning with 3,500 boys in total and actually getting the part.

“It was a whirlwind, a totally incredible experience to be with such incredible artists, directors, producers, the best of the best and for me to be working alongside them all - and I’d love to do it all again.”

The theatre career didn’t end though when James outgrew the role that had made him a West End star.

James (centre) in his award-winning role as Billy Elliot

“After Billy Elliot, I went to college for three years and trained in musical theatre and then I went back into the West End,” he explains.

He appeared in shows like the stage musical version of Dirty Dancing, toured with the Andrew-Lloyd-Webber classic Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and went to Germany for roller skating spectacular Starlight Express and on to Slovenia for Evita.

There was also a stint alongside Strictly Come Dancing stars Vincent Simone and Ian Waite in their show Ballroom Boys.

Now at 35, he is back living in Sheffield with his wife and young daughter, concentrating on a successful career as a singer and pianist at corporate functions, private events and weddings.

James is joining the cast of Roundabout's A Night at the Musicals.

But on June 18 he will return to the stage for one night only as a special guest star at Roundabout’s hugely popular A Night at the Musicals at the Lyceum Theatre, hosted by radio and TV presenter Dan Walker.

The evening is a showcase of South Yorkshire talent featuring top hits from the West End, Broadway and cinema - with James adding a little extra West End star quality.

“I received an email asking me to be a part of it and I didn’t know anything about Roundabout but when I heard what the charity does I thought it was fantastic and with it being an event in Sheffield it’s close to home,” he admits.

“I’m really looking forward to it and I’m excited to be back on stage at a theatre like the Lyceum.”

He appreciates too that many of the young people sharing the stage with him will want to know what it’s like to turn professional at such a young age.

“I hope I can shed some sort of light on that and share my experiences of that time,” he says.

But does James ever think about going back to a life in full-time theatre again?

“I’m just not focused on moving back to London, it’s too busy for me and I prefer being out in the countryside with my family now,” he laughs.

“But I wouldn’t say no to being back on stage - and if The Greatest Showman came to the West End I’d do it!”

To book for Roundabout’s Night at the Musicals visit www.roundabouthomeless.org/event/a-night-at-the-musicals-25/

To find out more about James visit his Instagram and Facebook pages @Jameslomas_singer