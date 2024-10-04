Billy Billingham MBE QCB ‘Always A Little Further'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

SAS: Who Dares Wins star Billy Billingham MBE QCB is bringing his tour ‘Always A Little Further’ to Yarm's Princess Alexandra Auditorium 24th October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billyis as tough as they come. Chief Instructor on Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, Paratrooper, decorated SAS leader, and a bodyguard to Hollywood superstars, he has seen extreme combat and gruelling missions aplenty. Spend an extraordinary evening with Billy, as he shares his incredible and inspirational story.

“I’m looking forward to touring again and speaking to so many of you. No matter what your age or background, my talk will inspire you to go a little further!” BILLY BILLINGHAM MBE QCB

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy has had many astonishing experiences; from leaving school at 11 and running with gangs in Birmingham before joining the Royal Marine cadets and Parachute Regiment, to rising to the rank of sergeant major in the SAS and undertaking hundreds of classified and extremely dangerous missions. He spent over 20 years in the Special Forces serving in countless warzones, winning a commendation for bravery, and being awarded an MBE by Queen Elizabeth II, before embracing the life of a bodyguard to celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Sir Michael Caine, Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe.

Billy Billingham

Billy will also take us behind the scenes of his hit TV shows where he has gained a reputation for excellence, integrity, and a no-nonsense approach. A transformational leader, Billy inspires contestants to take on mentally and physically demanding challenges.

Educating, entertaining, and enthralling in equal measure, and with the chance to pose your questions to the man himself, this event will inspire those wishing to seek a challenge and conquer it – the SAS way.