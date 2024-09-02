Big band event in aid of Mums in Need charity
We are holding a ‘Big Band Dance Night’ on Saturday 28th September at 7 pm. It's sure to be a great evening, and tickets are only £12.50. The event will raise money for Mums In Need.
Performing will be the Dearne Valley Big Band with sensational swing music from the 1930’s to present day, along with interpretations of modern classics for concerts and dancing.
The band is part of the Barnsley Youth Jazz Association, a charity providing subsidised music lessons and band experience to children in the Barnsley area. The organisers of the big band night are Soroptimist International of Sheffield.
Soroptimist International is a global voice for improving the lives and status of women and girls through education, empowerment or enabling opportunities. In Sheffield, we are actively involved in many local projects. In addition each year a specific charity is chosen by the President which is supported by the club.
Mums In Need (MIN) is a unique support service for mothers suffering ongoing coercive control after separation from an abusive partner. It is based in Sheffield and South Yorkshire. Many organisations help support escape from domestic abuse, but escape is not the end of the story.
We do hope you can join us. www.sigbi.org/sheffield
