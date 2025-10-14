Beverley Knight's 'Born To Perform' UK Tour coming to Sheffield City Hall

Coming to Sheffield City Hall on Thursday, 4th June 2026

The Queen of British Soul, Beverley Knight MBE, announces a huge UK headline tour for June 2026. A testament to her incredible talent and much-loved hits, this unique show will also share inspiring stories from Beverley’s life on the stage. She will perform her biggest hits as well as favourites from musical theatre and cherished songs which have inspired her journey alongside her legendary live band.

“I’m excited to get back on the road but with a different kind of show folk are used to with me,” Beverly said. ‘Born to Perform’ is me taking you on a journey through my life on both music and theatre stages, using my memories and of course my songs. I’m stripping back my sound so the audience can lean in a little closer and really hear my soul.”