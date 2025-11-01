Better-Together: Reunited in truth, creativity, and care
After a decade-long pause, Better-Together has triumphantly completed its first seven-week course—supporting individuals living with long-term conditions through connection, creativity, and emotional truth. The final session was more than a celebration; it was a legacy moment. The Right Worshipful Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Safiya Saeed, joined the community to personally hand out certificates, honouring each participant’s courage and commitment.
💛 Community and Connection
Week after week, individuals turned up—not for a cure, but for connection. Their presence became a quiet act of resilience, a rhythm of healing, and a testament to the power of showing up. Better-Together offered more than support—it offered dignity, affirmation, and a space where every story mattered.
Legacy in Motion
The celebration welcomed two powerful contributors:
- Ruth Brown, who shared her personal story and introduced the work of Project 6 with grace and wisdom. Her message to our individuals—and the advice she offered—was deeply moving and will stay with us.
- Nicola Edwards, author of The Self-Esteem Alphabet, led a transformative session on self-esteem. Her words helped participants reclaim their worth, letter by letter, and reminded us that self-esteem is not a luxury—it’s essential.
From storytelling to safeguarding, from laughter to ritual, the room was filled with energy, affirmation, and collective pride. This was more than a course. It was a movement reborn.