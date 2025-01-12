Better-Together drop-in

By Sarah Walker
Contributor
Published 12th Jan 2025, 12:14 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 12:43 BST
Better-Together want to thank 😊 every who as donate to just giving and believing in better together,and making our first drop in achievable.

I used to deliver the Better-Together course at Turning Point in Sheffield. However, due to my funding ending and Turning Point no longer being a provider in Sheffield, I sadly lost my partnership and my free base. This was then further set back by the pandemic.

I am now in the process of getting this much needed course back in the community evidence. 300 people graduated in one year.we are very honoured that the Lord Mayor of Sheffield Jayne Dun will drop into our drop-in session on 22 January. Better-Together still needs your help to keep the drop-in session going until we find the right organisation or partnerships.please donate to help book our venue.https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sarah-walker-813?utm_term=KRaBYWWAg

Better-Together drop-in session, come along and see Better-Together can give you a pathway to a healthier life .You are enough You matter You are valued. Better-Together cares.
Better together

Better Together Taster Session.

Better Together offers a pathway to a happier life. It is a seven week course enabling people to better balance life whilst living with a long term health condition. January 22nd is a free, fun taster session providing an an opportunity to meet the facilitators and get an overview of the course running from March 2025. Two parts of the course program will be delivered on the Taster session giving attendees an opportunity to learn and try new skills in a relaxed atmosphere.

