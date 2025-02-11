Bestselling author and critically acclaimed podcast host Dr. Rangan Chatterjee on first UK tour in 2025

TICKETS ON SALE NOW FROM DRCHATTERJEE.COM/TOUR

Bestselling author and critically acclaimed podcast host, Dr. Rangan Chatterjee will embark on his first ever UK Live tour, The Thrive Tour: Be The Architect Of Your Health And Happiness, in March 2025.

Join the host of Europe’s biggest health podcast Feel Better, Live More, author of five Sunday Times Bestselling Books and star of BBC One’s Doctor In The House for two hours that will transform the way you feel about your own life. Tickets are now available to purchase from Rangan’s website: https://drchatterjee.com/live/.

The tour begins on 1 March in Nottingham and will then travel to 13 other cities in the UK, before culminating at Edinburgh’s Playhouse on 29 March. Known for his ability to simplify complex ideas down into actionable tips that busy people can implement into their daily lives, Dr. Chatterjee’s show will leave audiences with actionable insights that they can use immediately to improve the quality of their health and day to day life.

Learn the skill of happiness, discover the secrets to optimal health, break free from the habits that are holding you back and learn how to make changes that actually last. In a world of conflicting information, Dr. Chatterjee will captivate audiences with powerful storytelling and inspirational patient stories.

Announcing the tour, Dr. Rangan Chatterjee said: “I'm really excited to be doing my first national UK theatre tour. So many people are struggling at the moment - with their health, their moods, their relationships - and, frankly, the state of their lives. I have been a medical doctor for over 20 years and I honestly believe that we have massively over-complicated things. Health and happiness are skills that we can all learn and get better at - if we know what to work on - and that is exactly what I want to share with people on this tour. I want to cut through all the noise and share simple and science backed tips that I hope will leave every single person feeling inspired and empowered to make meaningful changes that will ultimately help them thrive.”

Be empowered. Be inspired. And learn how to thrive.

DR RANGAN CHATTERJEE - THE THRIVE UK TOUR

1 March, Nottingham Theatre Royal and Concert Hall

2 March, Birmingham Symphony Hall

7 March, Swansea Arena

8 March, Portsmouth Guildhall

9 March, Bristol Beacon

14 March, Bournemouth International Centre

15 March, Brighton Centre

16 March, Southend Cliffs Pavilion

17 March, London Lyceum Theatre

21 March, York Barbican

22 March, Manchester Opera House

23 March, Sheffield City Hall

28 March, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

29 March, Edinburgh Playhouse

Visit DrChatterjee.com/tour for more information