Best foot forward for Roundabout Christmas Hike

South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout is getting fit for the Festive Season with a special fundraising Christmas Hike.

The Friends of Roundabout charity hike will head for the hills of Derbyshire’s Peak District on November 30 at 8am.

Organisers aim to have at least 100 hikers taking part to raise £10,000, ensuring every young person under Roundabout’s care receives a gift voucher and Christmas dinner this year.

And before a single step has been taken the event has already raised almost £1,000 in sponsorship.

The Roundabout Christmas hike has become a popular seasonal fundraiser

“We’ll have a climb up Win Hill to get heart rates up, before meandering down passed Thornhill and traversing Bamford Edge en route to High Lees Farm, where refreshments will be provided,” said Roundabout Events Fundraiser Denise Lawrenson.

“Once we’ve refuelled, we’ll head across to Shatton before making our way back towards Brough and our starting point.

“The total distance is just under nine miles and should take around four hours to complete, finishing at The Traveller’s Rest in Hope Valley, where we’ll celebrate together after the trek.

“Let’s come together, enjoy the outdoors and make this Christmas special for young people in need.”

To find out more about the Christmas Hike or to sign up visit www.roundabouthomeless.org/event/roundabout-christmas-hike/

To support the walkers with a donation visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/friendsofroundaboutchristmashike24