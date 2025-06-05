Beckview Studios to host exclusive analogue tape masterclass

Beckview Studios, Scarborough’s highly-regarded independent residential recording and music production studio, proudly announces an exclusive, all-day Masterclass in Recording to Analogue Tape, scheduled for Saturday 5th July 2025.

This intensive session offers a rare opportunity for musicians, producers, and engineers to immerse themselves in the authentic world of analogue recording, guided by two exceptionally experienced industry professionals.

The masterclass will be co-led by Iain Betson of Reel Resilience, a distinguished BBC-trained studio support engineer. Iain cultivated his extensive expertise at iconic institutions like Maida Vale Studios and Broadcasting House and is widely recognised as one of the UK's foremost authorities on reel-to-reel tape technology, encompassing both advanced recording techniques and meticulous machine maintenance.

He will be joined by Beckview’s own Chief Engineer and Producer, Chris Jones, who brings over two decades of comprehensive experience in live and recorded sound, alongside a strong background in music technology education.

Hosted within the inspiring environment of Beckview Studios, participants will gain hands-on experience with the studio's centrepiece, a pristine MCI JH-24 24-track 2" tape machine. This legendary recorder, renowned for imparting natural warmth, punch, and unique character to recordings, is fundamental to Beckview's ongoing commitment to authentic analogue sound.

This immersive masterclass is designed to demystify the processes of using analogue tape in professional recording session environments, blending artistic considerations with crucial operational techniques. Participants will gain in-depth knowledge and practical skills in areas including:

The Analogue Realm: An overview of analogue tape and the recording process.

Tape Selection & Optimisation: Choosing the right tape stock for your machine and project goals.

Machine Mastery: Essential tape machine alignment, calibration and operational best practices.

Recording Techniques for Tape: Microphone choices, signal path considerations, and level management for optimal analogue capture.

The "Sound" of Tape: Exploring creative uses of tape saturation, natural compression, and tape-based effects.

Hybrid Workflows: Effectively integrating analogue tape with modern digital audio workstations.

Tape Care & Preservation: Best practices for tape handling, storage, and archiving.

Hands-On Experience: Practical recording exercises and demonstrations on the MCI JH-24 console.

Chris commented: "We're absolutely thrilled to welcome Iain Betson to Beckview for this masterclass. Iain's unparalleled knowledge of tapemachines, combined with our studio's exceptional analogue setup, promises a truly comprehensive and inspiring learning experience. Our goal is to clearly demonstrate how integrating analogue tape can improve recordings, imbuing them with a unique warmth, depth, and musicality that stands out.

“This is a unique chance to learn from genuine experts on world-class equipment, moving beyond theory to practical application. Attendees will leave equipped with the confidence and best practices to fully harness the artistic power of analogue tape.”

Beckview Studios provides a professional, comfortable, and creatively stimulating atmosphere on the beautiful Yorkshire Coast. On-site accommodation is available for attendees travelling from further afield, allowing for a fully immersive retreat experience.

Event: Masterclass: Recording to Analogue Tape, tickets £150 per person

Date: Saturday 5th July 2025

Time: 10am to 6pm

Location: Beckview Studios, 487 Scalby Rd, Scalby, Scarborough YO13 0RA, UK

Tickets & Information: To purchase tickets and for more details, please visit the

Beckview Studios website at https://www.beckviewstudios.co.uk/event