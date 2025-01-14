BBC Philharmonic Returns to Sheffield City Hall

By Douwi Stewart
Contributor
Published 14th Jan 2025, 16:48 GMT
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 17:00 GMT
Sheffield International Concert Season 2024/25 proudly welcomes the return of the BBC Philharmonic on Friday, 24 January, bringing an unforgettable evening of world-class music to Sheffield City Hall.

Under the baton of Chief Conductor John Storgårds, the orchestra will present a programme featuring two iconic compositions. The evening opens with Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, "Emperor", performed by the internationally acclaimed pianist Paul Lewis. Known for his interpretations of Beethoven’s works, Lewis’ artistry have earned him universal praise.

Following the interval, prepare for the intensity of Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5. Known for its power, this symphony explores themes of resilience and human spirit, offering a journey that will appeal to classical music enthusiasts and audiences new to this.

John Storgårds, a frequent guest to the series, brings his wealth of experience and passion to the podium, ensuring a performance that will leave a lasting impression.

BBC Philharmonic

Event Details:

Pre-Concert Talk: 6pm with BBC Broadcaster Trisha Cooper

Concert Start: 7pm

Tickets are on sale now for this extraordinary evening of music.

For more information and to book tickets, visit Sheffield City Hall's website.

