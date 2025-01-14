BBC Philharmonic Returns to Sheffield City Hall
Under the baton of Chief Conductor John Storgårds, the orchestra will present a programme featuring two iconic compositions. The evening opens with Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, "Emperor", performed by the internationally acclaimed pianist Paul Lewis. Known for his interpretations of Beethoven’s works, Lewis’ artistry have earned him universal praise.
Following the interval, prepare for the intensity of Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5. Known for its power, this symphony explores themes of resilience and human spirit, offering a journey that will appeal to classical music enthusiasts and audiences new to this.
John Storgårds, a frequent guest to the series, brings his wealth of experience and passion to the podium, ensuring a performance that will leave a lasting impression.
Event Details:
Pre-Concert Talk: 6pm with BBC Broadcaster Trisha Cooper
Concert Start: 7pm
Tickets are on sale now for this extraordinary evening of music.
