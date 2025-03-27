Based on the bestselling crime novel, Peter James’ Picture You Dead tours to Sheffield

By Sheffield Theatres
Contributor
Published 27th Mar 2025, 11:54 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 13:24 BST

Starring Strictly Come Dancing champion, Ore Oduba, Emmerdale’s Fiona Wade, West End favourite Jodie Steele, alongside one of the nation’s favourite TV doctors, George Rainsford who reprises the role of detective DSI Roy Grace, which he played in the 2023 hit production of Wish You Were Dead.

The World Premiere of Picture You Dead is the seventh Peter James book to be adapted for the stage by award-winning writer Shaun McKenna and is directed by Jonathan O’Boyle who has previously directed two Peter James stage adaptations, Wish You Were Dead (2023) and Looking Good Dead (2021-2022).

Peter James said: “It is truly incredible for me to see the seventh stage adaptation of my books coming to theatres in 2025. I am so grateful to the hundreds of thousands of people around the country who have come to their local theatre and enjoyed the plays over the last 10 years, and I am thrilled to tell you all that personally, I think this brand new play, is the best one so far!

"On top of that, I could not be more delighted by the fantastic cast that we have assembled to star in the World Premiere production of Picture You Dead – they are all brilliant actors and it’s going to be a great and thrilling night at the theatre!”

Picture You Dead L-R George Rainsford (DSI Roy Grace), Gemma Stroyan (Bella Moy), Nicholas Maude (Stuart Piper) - credit Alistair Muirplaceholder image
The story of Picture You Dead was inspired by Peter’s meeting with real life art forger and now acclaimed copyist, David Henty: set in Brighton, DSI Grace investigates a cold case that leads him to the rarified air of fine art, but beneath the respectable veneer lurks a dark underworld of greed, deception and murder. When an unsuspecting couple unwittingly buy a potentially long-lost masterpiece in a car boot sale, they discover that their dream find is about to turn into their worst nightmare and only Grace can stop them from paying the ultimate price.

Roy Grace is a crime fiction phenomenon - the books have sold over 23 million copies worldwide, been previously adapted for six hugely successful stage productions, and transformed into ITV's critically acclaimed primetime drama about the Brighton-based detective, GRACE. Season four of the crime series was another ratings smash-hit, with season five currently in production. And earlier this year, GRACE was declared by Her Majesty Queen Camilla herself, as her favourite literary detective!

Peter James has 20 Sunday Times number one bestselling crime novels to his name. The world premiere tour of Picture You Dead marks the latest and seventh thrilling theatre adaptation of his books and is once again produced by Joshua Andrews and Peter James cementing the adaptations of James’ Grace books, as the most successful modern-day crime franchise on stage, since Agatha Christie.

Picture You Dead comes to the Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday 3 – Saturday 7 June.Tickets can be booked at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

