Baroque Bonbons give Festive sparkle to Brigantes winter concert

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 12th Nov 2024, 15:07 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 16:08 BST

A festive concert doesn’t have to mean carols or Wham’s Last Christmas.

When Sheffield’s Brigantes Orchestra presents its winter concert at St Marie’s Cathedral on December 8, there will be a very different sound to the season.

For the Sunday afternoon entertainment, which begins at 3.30pm, Brigantes Strings will present a selection of Baroque Bonbons, including Autumn and Winter from Vivaldi's Four Seasons with guest violinist Jonathan Martindale, Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No 3, and Pachelbel’s famous Canon in D.

“It’s a nice way to escape a busy Sheffield and the Christmas shopping for an hour on a wintery Sunday afternoon,” said Brigantes Orchestra founder and leader Quentin Clare.

Conductor Quentin Clare promises a different sound to the season with the Brigantes Winter Concert.Conductor Quentin Clare promises a different sound to the season with the Brigantes Winter Concert.
“This music was written for the cathedral in Venice and sounds no less glorious in St Marie’s.

“It’s also a chance for Brigantes fantastic string players to really shine.”

The Brigantes Orchestra is Sheffield’s own professional symphony orchestra and has been performing to critical acclaim since 2019.

To find out more about the orchestra and its 2024/25 concert season visit thebrigantes.uk

