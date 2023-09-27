Off the back of a busy Summer that exceeded expectations in more ways than one, Barnsley town centre is looking ahead to an exciting Autumn and Winter – including plans for a new Christmas Market.

So far, 2023 has been a resounding success for Barnsley town centre, with several major events taking place in the town centre.

This summer saw the town play host to the Flavours Food Festival, Barnsley Live and Barnsley’s Big Weekend, drawing in 338,000 footfall – marking a 20% increase on last summer.

Cllr Robin Franklin, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture at Barnsley Council, said:

Bright Lights in Barnsley's town centre

“This summer has been fantastic, attracting people from far and wide to our town. The significant events programme, coupled with the popularity of The Glass Works retail and leisure destination, is bringing a new lease of life and vibrancy to our town centre.

“The influx of people into the town has had an immeasurable impact on businesses in Barnsley, including our magnificent market traders. The events have helped to increase footfall and spending in the town centre, also supporting the wonderful local businesses that call Barnsley home.”

Aiming to build on the successes of the year so far, Barnsley will kick off its winter festivities with Bright Nights – which will be funded by Arts Council England. The event, on November 24 and 25 will see art installations, a lantern parade and Christmas lights switch-on.

The Glass Works Square will be bathed in a sea of light alongside a multi-media show and interactive installations throughout the town centre.

The Glass Works square in the sun

Barnsley’s first Christmas Market in almost a decade, will run from Thursday 7 to Sunday, December 10.

The much requested and highly anticipated event will take over The Glass Works Square, bringing with it hot food and drink trucks and stalls at which shoppers will be able to pick out the perfect Christmas gifts.

“The forthcoming season will be the perfect way to wrap up a wonderful year of events in Barnsley,” added Cllr Robin Franklin.

“The return of Bright Nights and the new Christmas Market will bring a fabulous sense of festivity to our town centre.

“Times like these are what we envisaged when we started out on our regeneration journey. The events programme supports and complements the fantastic mix of local and national retail brands, restaurants, Cineworld and Superbowl UK. It’s tremendously exciting to see this all come to fruition.”