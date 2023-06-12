Barnsley's big weekend returns this July

Barnsley’s Big Weekend returns to the town centre next month with an exciting, packed line-up of free events and entertainment.

The Glass Works Sqaure

Running from Friday 14 July to Sunday 16 July, the three-day extravaganza will take place across the town centre and feature live music from around the world, Barnsley Pride, a family sports day and more.

Activities on the Friday kick off in the Glass Works Square with the brand-new World Music Night. Bringing together a number of musical groups from Taiwan, Japan, India, Germany and more, visitors will be able to see performances from Taiko Drummers, Formosa Cultural Style Dancers and Barnsley’s own Frumptarn Guggenband amongst others.

Saturday sees the return of the popular Brassed On! Festival, with an eclectic mixture of big names to be announced soon. Rumour has it that some well-known, South Yorkshire crowd pleasers are going to be reimagined in The Glass Works Square, Alhambra Shopping Centre, and Peel Square.

There’s something for everyone as Saturday also brings with it Barnsley’s Pride celebrations, taking place in Mandela Gardens, and the return of Mayor’s Day. The fun then continues on Sunday with What’s Your Move – a special day of health-focused activities designed to get Barnsley moving. With a virtual reality swing, various sporting activities, give-it-a-go sessions and skate ramp performances, there’s plenty visitors of all ages to get stuck into.

Cllr Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture at Barnsley Council said:

“We are so excited to see Barnsley’s Big Weekend return to the town centre next month. Filled with fantastic free activities and incredible live performances, this is a chance to celebrate everything great about Barnsley and make it a weekend to remember.

“It’s been wonderful to see visitors’ pride in our town centre grow over the last few years. We strive to be an inclusive, welcoming, and family-first town centre and our busy summer events season truly champions that.

“The Glass Works Square and the enhanced Peel Square are proving to be phenomenal event spaces and we will see them in all their glory over the Big Weekend, alongside other incredible venues our town centre has to offer. Please come along and enjoy what promises to be a fantastic few days.

"Whilst you’re visiting, why not take advantage of our fantastic range of food, drink and leisure spots including Cineworld, Superbowl UK, the Botanist, Fridays and many more big names and independents?”