Bark the herald angels sing – Support Dogs hosts its first-ever Christmas concert

Two very different Sheffield choirs are joining forces to paw-form at an assistance dog charity’s first-ever Christmas concert.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Support Dogs is hosting its inaugural festive carols event at All Saints Ecclesall, in Ringinglow Road, Sheffield.

On-song at the joyful Christmas celebration will be members of Rock Choir and Steel City Choristers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rock Choir is the UK’s original local contemporary choir, featuring people from all walks of life and performing a range of special arrangements of current and classic pop and rock songs, complete with harmonies and dance moves.

Steel City Choristers will also be on song at the event.

Steel City Choristers is an innovative and independent choir of 25 children and adults who sing in the cathedral tradition.

Founded in 2020, members are passionate about the power of music to change lives and aim to make cathedral-style choral music as accessible as possible, bringing it to people who wouldn’t normally have the chance to enjoy it.

Danny Anderson is head of fundraising at Support Dogs, the Sheffield-based charity which trains and provides assistance dogs to help autistic children, and adults with epilepsy or a physical disability to live safer, more independent lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We can’t wait to host this festive performance of two of Sheffield’s most respected choirs, and to also get in the Christmas mood while raising money to train and provide our dogs to help people affected by autism, epilepsy and physical disability. Bring your singing voices!”

Members of Rock Choir will be performing during the event

Kate Threlfall, Sheffield Rock Choir leader, is thrilled to be on board. She said: “It is an honour for Rock Choir to be part of this special concert, supporting such a meaningful and life-changing cause.

“We’re looking forward to sharing a selection of our latest feel-good songs, including some of our fun Christmas classics. Over the past 13 years, our relationship with Support Dogs has grown into something special, and we are delighted to be supporting them once again in their remarkable work, making a real difference in the lives of so many.”

Jackie Gelder, a member of Sheffield Rock Choir, volunteers as a befriender and the person she visits has a support dog to assist with tasks around the home and to enable her to use an electric scooter outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Without her dog she would be housebound and need extra care. An invaluable support for her and her best friend, too,” said Jackie.

Eleanor Jarvis, director of music with Steel City Choristers, added: “From the sublime to the joyful, we will be singing a variety of our festive favourites to get everyone into the Christmas spirit, including traditional carols for everyone to join in with.

“We are so excited to support a fellow small charity; it has been so wonderful to hear about and see the amazing work of Support Dogs. Just as we believe in the power of music to change lives, we have seen how the work of Support Dogs does just that.

“We hope that by singing the music we love, we can help them to raise funds and support many more people!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concert takes place from 7pm on Thursday, December 12, with doors opening at 6.30pm.

Hot and cold drinks and mince pies will be available to buy - bring your own mug and you'll get 10p off your hot drink.

Tickets are priced £8-£12 and available at www.supportdogs.org.uk/christmas24