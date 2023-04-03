Barcelona’s finest on their way to Sheffield for a dance event to remember

Seven of the world’s finest Latin musicians are being flown in from Barcelona at the end of April for what’s billed as the most ambitious Salsa In The Square in the event’s 10 year history.

El Negrito Xulas – the band flying over from Barcelona to perform at Leopold Square’s Salsa In The Square

Leopold Square based Cubana has been in negotiation with El Negrito Xulas, one of the most sought after bands of their style in the Europe, for months.

The seven native Cubans are renowned for their weekly residency at top Barcelona nightclub BarSamba but later next month they’ve been persuaded to entertain the crowds in Sheffield.

The first Salsa In The Square of 2023 is set to take place outdoors in Sheffield city centre’s Leopold Square on Bank Holiday Sunday, April 30.

Salsa In The Square DJ Anna De Orte

The free outdoor salsa spectacular is being organised by Cubana and co-promoter RC Dance in association with Havana Club.

The event also offers Latin dance displays, DJs and more.

Latin tunes will be supplied by ever-popular DJs Anna De Orte from Barcelona and Roly Caballero, from Havana, Cuba.

The outdoor event starts at 5pm and lasts until 10pm.

Salsa In The Square

The party continues inside Cubana from 10pm through until 2am with a special Barrio Latino Bank Holiday Fiesta – four top Latin DJs playing over two floors.

Adrian Bagnoli, co-owner of Cubana, said: "Being able to fly El Negrito Xulas over from Spain will give Sheffield audiences one of the very best Cuban live bands they will ever witness. We’re really looking forward for the most exciting Salsa In he Square in the event’s 10-year history.”

