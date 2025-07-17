Bank holiday family fun day
Enjoy a great selection of rides, such as Miami, fun house, chair of planes and teacups.
Plus, we also have a huge range of inflatables, including a 60ft assault course, wipeout, 10ft platform slide (2 of them, in fact!), bungee run, 15x15ft bouncy castles (x2), bounce and slide castle, toddler play park, soft play, and a ball pool.
There will also be a live DJ, food vans, stalls, face painting, plus the stadium bar will be open. Get ready for a fantastic family fun day!
Join us 11am to 6pm and enjoy unlimited rides from just £5 (ages 1 to 3yrs) with a pre-booked wristband. Kids under 1yr are free!
All other fun-seekers wristbands are just £15 pre-booked, or £20 on the day. Prepare for a great afternoon of family memory-making.
Book now on 0114 2343074.