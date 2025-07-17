Bank holiday family fun day

By Vicky Mellors
Contributor
Published 17th Jul 2025, 10:07 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 11:04 BST
Put this one in your calendar now and book early for our Family Fun Day, on Bank Holiday Monday, August 25th.

Enjoy a great selection of rides, such as Miami, fun house, chair of planes and teacups.

Plus, we also have a huge range of inflatables, including a 60ft assault course, wipeout, 10ft platform slide (2 of them, in fact!), bungee run, 15x15ft bouncy castles (x2), bounce and slide castle, toddler play park, soft play, and a ball pool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be a live DJ, food vans, stalls, face painting, plus the stadium bar will be open. Get ready for a fantastic family fun day!

Bank Holiday Monday 25th August 2025placeholder image
Bank Holiday Monday 25th August 2025

Join us 11am to 6pm and enjoy unlimited rides from just £5 (ages 1 to 3yrs) with a pre-booked wristband. Kids under 1yr are free!

All other fun-seekers wristbands are just £15 pre-booked, or £20 on the day. Prepare for a great afternoon of family memory-making.

Book now on 0114 2343074.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice