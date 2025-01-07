Banish the winter blues at Gulliver’s Valley this New Year!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team at Gulliver’s Valley theme park will help families banish those winter blues with lots of fun and excitement planned at the resort over the month ahead.

Despite the main theme park being closed, the resort is open every day in January and February with a host of activities for all the family to enjoy at value prices.

At each weekend, older children can enjoy Mayhem Manor, an action-packed mash-up of multiple indoor activities and attractions, including laser tag, climbing walls, mini golf, the mini farm, and indoor tots rides. Tickets start from £5.50 for adults and £9.50 for children.

On Monday’s and Friday’s, Gully Town Tots is perfect for younger guests featuring toddler rides, soft play areas, the mini farm and a chance to meet the Very Hungry Caterpillar, with prices starting from just £2.

The fun continues at Gulliver’s Valley

And it doesn’t stop there as every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Valley Wildlife opens its doors providing a world of fascinating animals and a unique opportunity to get closer to nature. There is no need to book in advance and tickets cost only £7.50.

This daily schedule is in place until 15 February 2025 when the theme park reopens fully for the half term holidays.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “After the festive fun of Christmas and New Year, January can be a quiet time for families, so we are thrilled to be able to offer a host of exciting and great value activities that children can enjoy during January and February. Our team is ready to help everyone shake off those winter blues!”

If you want to make your visit to Gulliver’s Valley extra special, why not book in for an overnight stay in one of the resort’s unique themed accommodation, such as Unicorn and Princess Suites, Pirate Lodges, Western Cabins, Fairytale Hideouts, and the impressive Megalodon Lodge.

The accommodation is available on Friday and Saturday nights throughout January and February, and all week during February half-term.

Gulliver’s Valley opened in 2020, the fourth Gulliver’s Theme Park Resort to open around the country, the others being Gulliver’s Kingdom in Derbyshire, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, and Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes.

For more information, visit: www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk