Bag a bargain and support St Luke’s at Crystal Peaks Car Boot Sale

Bag a bargain or turn unwanted items into cash as Crystal Peaks hosts its seventh annual car boot sale in support of St Luke’s Hospice
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 11:25 BST

All proceeds from the Sunday September 17 event in the Sainsbury’s green car park at the award winning Sheffield shopping centre will be going towards St Luke’s patient care.

But with spaces at £6 in advance limited to just 100 vehicles, it’s important to book early to avoid disappointment.

To reserve a place visit the Crystal Peaks Customer Care desk in the Crystal Peaks central atrium.

Crystal Peaks will support St Luke's with its annual car boot saleCrystal Peaks will support St Luke's with its annual car boot sale
Crystal Peaks will support St Luke's with its annual car boot sale

Set up on the day begins at 7.30am with the event open to the public from 8.30am to 11am.

“The Crystal Peaks car boot sales have been a great success in the past and we are delighted that the centre is once again supporting us in this way,” said St Luke’s senior fundraising manager Matthew Sheridan.

“We are confident that bargain hunters will be out in force once more, all keen to grab a great bargain and, as ever, we are grateful to Crystal Peaks for their continued and much valued support.”

