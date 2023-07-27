Bag a bargain or turn unwanted items into cash as Crystal Peaks hosts its seventh annual car boot sale in support of St Luke’s Hospice

All proceeds from the Sunday September 17 event in the Sainsbury’s green car park at the award winning Sheffield shopping centre will be going towards St Luke’s patient care.

But with spaces at £6 in advance limited to just 100 vehicles, it’s important to book early to avoid disappointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To reserve a place visit the Crystal Peaks Customer Care desk in the Crystal Peaks central atrium.

Crystal Peaks will support St Luke's with its annual car boot sale

Set up on the day begins at 7.30am with the event open to the public from 8.30am to 11am.

“The Crystal Peaks car boot sales have been a great success in the past and we are delighted that the centre is once again supporting us in this way,” said St Luke’s senior fundraising manager Matthew Sheridan.