All proceeds from the Sunday September 17 event in the Sainsbury’s green car park at the award winning Sheffield shopping centre will be going towards St Luke’s patient care.
But with spaces at £6 in advance limited to just 100 vehicles, it’s important to book early to avoid disappointment.
To reserve a place visit the Crystal Peaks Customer Care desk in the Crystal Peaks central atrium.
Set up on the day begins at 7.30am with the event open to the public from 8.30am to 11am.
“The Crystal Peaks car boot sales have been a great success in the past and we are delighted that the centre is once again supporting us in this way,” said St Luke’s senior fundraising manager Matthew Sheridan.
“We are confident that bargain hunters will be out in force once more, all keen to grab a great bargain and, as ever, we are grateful to Crystal Peaks for their continued and much valued support.”