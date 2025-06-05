Back in the dentist’s chair as Wilf joins A Night at the Musicals

Wilf Scolding admits that up to a couple of years ago he would never have thought of himself as a musical theatre performer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’s probably best known for Radio’s long-running radio farming saga The Archers - he’s been with the show since 2017, playing Christopher Carter, the Ambridge farrier.

“It’s a great thing to be a part of and we have the biggest audience of any Soap in Britain - the Archers regularly reaches five million listeners,” he points out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On television Wilf had a pivotal though brief role as Rhaegar Targaryen in international hit Game of Thrones.

Wilf's acting credits range from The Archers to Game of Thrones.

“That was great fun not only because its such a brilliant show but because it was a character they had been talking about for seven series and I only actually did the one episode - minimum input and maximum result!”

He also starred in Netflix series The One and more recently in Star Wars spinoff Andor, while his film credits include Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, part of the Harry Potter world.

Fans of late night horrors will also have seen him the BBC’s acclaimed Ghost Story for Christmas, Martin’s Close, playing a man who is prosecuted for murder in a court presided over by the notorious Judge Jeffreys, even though the girl he is accused of killing has been seen since her apparent death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And then in 2023 came the chance to join the cast of award-winning West End stage sensation Cabaret, playing smuggler and Nazi sympathiser Ernst Ludwig - and a new world of musical opportunity opened up for Wilf.

Wilf Scolding will be reprising one of his Little Shop of Horrors songs for A Night at the Musicals.

“A lot of actors are Jacks of all trades - ,we do a bit of everything and I’ve mostly done theatre, radio and television,” he says.

“But it was in the last couple of years that I found there’s a huge amount of joy to be found in musical theatre.

“When joined Cabaret I was exercising singing muscles I hadn’t used since my school days and I realised the enormous amount of skill that goes into musical theatre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So when the chance came up at the end of last year to play sadistic dentist Orin in Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre Christmas revival of cult musical favourite Little Shop of Horrors, it was an opportunity he wasn’t about to turn down.

And it’s that show that now leads him across Tudor Square and to the Lyceum, where - on June 18 - he’ll be one of the professional performers sharing the stage with some of the region’s finest amateur talent for South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout’s hugely popular A Night at the Musicals.

“My girlfriend is from Sheffield, which is part of the reason I’m coming back, but the Roundabout team saw me in Little Shop of Horrors and wondered if I’d be interested - and of course I was!”

Bringing things full circle, Wilf will be performing Dentist, his big Little Shop of Horrors routine, in an evening packed with songs from the world’s greatest musicals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I absolutely loved being at the Crucible but I never got the chance to see the Lyceum, even though I heard it is beautiful - so now’s my chance to put that right,” he says.

“And I thought that, coming back to Sheffield, it would be nice to do Dentist one more time.”

Even though he’s embracing the world of musical theatre, though, Wilf admits he still has some way to go before he’s fully immersed in song and dance, conceding: “I can’t dance. Hats off to those that can!”

To book for Roundabout’s Night at the Musicals visit www.roundabouthomeless.org/event/a-night-at-the-musicals-25/