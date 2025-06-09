Award-winning show comes to Sheffield as part of Migration Matters Festival and Refugee Week 2025

A powerful and personal story of identity, resilience and joy – from a disabled Syrian refugee and award-winning performer As part of this year’s Migration Matters Festival during Refugee Week 2025, the critically acclaimed one-man show Penguin by Hamzeh Al Hussien comes to Sheffield Theatres for one night only on Monday 24 June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Penguin tells Hamzeh’s remarkable true story—from his childhood in Syria, to Za’atari refugee camp in Jordan, to a new life in Gateshead—through a vibrant mix of dance, physical theatre, and storytelling.

Reclaiming a slur once used to mock his disability, Hamzeh transforms it into a joyful celebration of identity and self-acceptance. The show is funny, moving, and rich in imagination, and has been praised as a standout production across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Syria enters a new era after the fall of former President Bashar Al-Assad, Penguin is more important than ever. After 14 years of war and displacement, millions of Syrians continue to seek safety, navigating new identities in unfamiliar countries while watching their homeland change from afar.

Penguin clubbing scene

Hamzeh’s story is a powerful testament to resilience, identity, and self-acceptance, offering audiences a deeply personal perspective on the human impact of migration, conflict, and finding joy in adversity.

Penguin toured the UK in 2023, earning rave reviews and awarding Hamzeh Best Newcomer at the North East Culture Awards. Now, as the world watches Syria’s next chapter unfold, this show provides a rare and timely perspective on survival, adaptation, and reclaiming your own story.

Be proud. Be who you are. Be more Penguin.

A Key Highlight of Migration Matters Festival

Hamzeh Al Hussien in Penguin

Now in its ninth year, Migration Matters is the UK’s largest Refugee Week festival, celebrating the talent and stories of people from refugee and migrant backgrounds. Penguin adds a uniquely personal voice to the programme—centred on lived experience and brought to life through creativity, movement and humour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be Hamzeh’s Sheffield debut, and the performance contributes to a week of events across the city that champion welcome, diversity and belonging.

About Hamzeh Al Hussien

Hamzeh is a disabled artist from Syria who arrived in Gateshead six years ago through the UK’s Syrian Resettlement Programme. He discovered theatre in Za’atari refugee camp, where he trained in physical theatre and led drama projects with disabled children.

In 2023, he won Best Newcomer at the North East Culture Awards for Penguin. His story has recently come full circle—performing Penguin in the Za’atari refugee camp in November of last year for those still on their sanctuary seeking journey.

Hamzeh’s journey has taken profound new turns—he has been reunited with his mother after seven years apart, and he has recently gained British citizenship, marking a new chapter in his life.

Hamzeh on Penguin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I created Penguin to reclaim a word once used to bully me for my disability. The show tells the story of my life—from Syria to a refugee camp in Jordan to Gateshead—but really, it’s about self-acceptance.

"Through dance, I explore my evolving relationship with my body—from watching Dabke at weddings in my village, to discovering movement with disabled artists in Za’atari, experiencing clubbing in the UK, and now using Penguin to express what my unique body can do.

"I invite the audience into my world—to smell the places I’ve been, play marbles with me onstage, and dance with me to some very loud, energetic tunes.”

About the Production

Penguin is directed by Amy Golding, with Steph Connell joining as the new producer. Amy’s previous directing work includes Leaving by Paddy Campbell, HERE by Lindsay Rodden, Beats North by Luke Barnes and Ishy Din, and Mamela by Gez Casey and Ziphozahke Hlobo.

Amy on Penguin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Penguin feels more vital than ever now, it's an uplifting story in a time when immigration is under attack and those seeking sanctuary are scapegoated. The show invites you into Hamzeh’s world—his resilience, humour, and unwavering spirit. It’s personal, intimate, and full of heart. As well as some great tunes!

Hamzeh and I have been friends and collaborators for seven years now, sharing laughter, struggles, and countless adventures. Helping him tell his story—and facilitating his reunion with his mum after seven years apart—has been a true privilege."

Monday 24 June 2025

Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse, Sheffield Theatres

Tickets: migrationmattersfestival.co.uk

​