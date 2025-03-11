Artist Ian gets to max out for new exhibition at Wentworth Woodhouse

When your latest art exhibition is going on-show at one of the largest stately homes in the UK, it’s an opportunity to ‘think big’.

Grade I listed Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham has a Palladian front bigger than Buckingham Palace, 365 rooms and ceilings up to 40 feet high.

Its owner is a preservation trust carrying out a £155 million restoration and utilising the historic spaces to bring art and culture experiences to local people. Its latest exhibition, ICONOCLASH, by contemporary artist Ian Kirkpatrick, opens on Tuesday March 25 and runs until June 29.

The Arts Council England-funded exhibition brings 13 artworks to Wentworth Woodhouse’s pillared hall, five state rooms and corridors and the internal chapel.

Triumph of Bacchus, by Ian Kirkpatrick, will be among the exhibits at ICONOCLASH, at Wentworth Woodhouse

“The sheer size of the house has actually inspired some of the exhibits in ICONOCLASH,” said artist Ian.

“My first visit there was in 2023, when Turner-Prize winning artist Grayson Perry’s The Vanity of Small Differences exhibition was occupying the State Rooms.

“I was struck by how Grayson’s magnificent tapestries were enhanced by the historic setting and the vastness of the rooms.

“My artworks are large-scale, but I realised I was being presented with a wonderful opportunity; I could go even bigger and wilder, because I had this English version of Versailles to exhibit them in!”

Artist Ian Kirkpatrick with his works Mountain of the Immortals and American Gothic

Ian’s vibrant work is inspired by the history of art and design. Symbols from ancient cave paintings, Egyptian hieroglyphics and scenes on Greek vases combine with graffiti, emojis and computer graphics on huge 2D and sculptural pieces which often reference current political and social affairs.

Said Ian: “Iconoclash is a play on the word iconoclasm - the rejection of traditional beliefs and symbols. I find influences and symbols from across time and jumble them all together to create something new.

“Some pieces are very colourful with tons going on with them and they tend to appeal to children. Others are monochrome with a nod to street art. American Gothic is one of the pieces that people say they like the most - it alludes to a haunted house full of Western culture’s anxieties.”

Ian hails from Canada, where he gained a degree in Fine Art. But it was coming to the UK in 2007 with his wife, an archaeologist undertaking a PhD, which gave him the opportunity to become a full-time artist. He now works out of East Street Arts in Leeds and a studio in London.

Ian Kirkpatrick with his artwork named Unsupervised

He commented: “In the UK there is a strong drive to find and support new artistic talent. In Canada I had fallen into local government work, but then learned how to use Adobe Illustrator and began getting graphic design commissions. In the UK, my art developed from my Adobe skills. I design my work digitally, then manufacture it out of industrial materials including stainless steel, vinyl, cardboard and Perspex.”

Most of his sculptures are designed to flat-pack and sprawling wall scenes are made up of numerous separate canvases - a smart solution when your art has been exhibited across the UK, the U.S. and Europe.

Jen Booth, Wentworth Woodhouse’s Exhibition and Interpretation Manager, said: “We are one of the first hosts of ICONOCLASH and think it will fascinate our visitors.

“It’s exactly what we look for in an exhibition. It’s bold and playful and this year, when Rotherham is the world’s first Children's Capital of Culture, Wentworth Woodhouse literally becomes a giant House of Fun.

“But it’s also thought-provoking and absorbing. You’re examining intricate iconography which looks thousands of years old, and suddenly you find a Smurf in there!”

The exhibition is also providing Rotherham’s young with the chance to learn Ian’s techniques.

He will be staging workshops at the house with FLUX Rotherham, an Arts Council Creative People and Places programme which creates projects and events with communities.

Said Ian: “Young people thinking of careers in art and design will get the chance to create a poster trail, depicting their eco-friendly, fantasy version of Rotherham on billboard spaces in the town centre.

Their work will blend the town’s iconic images and symbols - from buildings and landmarks to logos - with fantasy and mythical figures and elements of nature.

“I’m looking forward to unleashing their creativity and helping them transform the landscape of their town.”

ICONOCLASH by Ian Kirkpatrick - Wentworth Woodhouse is free for visitors purchasing House and Garden Tickets.