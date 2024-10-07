Westbourne pupils bring new art exhibition to Botanical Gardens
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Broomhill independent school is hosting Venetian Visions, an exhibition of vibrant sculptures inspired by American glass artist Dale Chihuly's Venetian Series.
Set in the stunning surroundings of the Botanical Gardens - just a short walk from Westbourne - the school’s exhibition runs through to October 18.
Drawing from Chihuly's collaboration with master Venetian glassblower Lino Tagliapietra, the pupils’ works celebrate the flamboyant spirit of classical Italian Art Deco vessels, featuring serpentine handles, leaves and flowing ribbons.
“Our Year 8 pupils have crafted their own imaginative interpretations using recycled plastic, cardboard, papier-mâché, and tissue paper,” said Westbourne headteacher Aidan Edmanson.
“They have created expressive and colourful sculptures that bring a modern twist to classical design, reflecting both creativity and sustainability.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.