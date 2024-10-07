Westbourne pupils bring new art exhibition to Botanical Gardens

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2024, 16:18 BST
Westbourne School has brought a new exhibition inspired by the glory of Italian glass to Sheffield’s historic Botanical Gardens.

The Broomhill independent school is hosting Venetian Visions, an exhibition of vibrant sculptures inspired by American glass artist Dale Chihuly's Venetian Series.

Set in the stunning surroundings of the Botanical Gardens - just a short walk from Westbourne - the school’s exhibition runs through to October 18.

Drawing from Chihuly's collaboration with master Venetian glassblower Lino Tagliapietra, the pupils’ works celebrate the flamboyant spirit of classical Italian Art Deco vessels, featuring serpentine handles, leaves and flowing ribbons.

Westbourne pupils have created their own works inspired by Italian glass artWestbourne pupils have created their own works inspired by Italian glass art
“Our Year 8 pupils have crafted their own imaginative interpretations using recycled plastic, cardboard, papier-mâché, and tissue paper,” said Westbourne headteacher Aidan Edmanson.

“They have created expressive and colourful sculptures that bring a modern twist to classical design, reflecting both creativity and sustainability.”

