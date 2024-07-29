Theo shows his love for the arts at Crystal Peaks summer exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children’s Hospital Charity mascot Theo the Bear proved he had an eye for great art when he took time to visit the special summer display at Crystal Peaks.

Art For All features specially commissioned works by more than 60 celebrities and creatives with links to South Yorkshire and beyond, including Olympic legend Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, radio and TV presenters Paulette Edwards and Tom Ingall and comedians Jon Richardson of 8 Out of 10 Cats and Paul Chuckle of The Chuckle Brothers.

The free summer exhibition runs in the central atrium at Crystal Peaks shopping centre all the way September 1, with every canvas also up for grabs via an online raffle, with tickets costing just £2.

And already the display has raised more than £4,000 for the Bright Young Dreams campaign in support of The Children’s Hospital Charity.

Theo was one of the first visitors to the Crystal Peaks summer art exhibition

The Bright Young Dreams campaign was founded by Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill in 2023 to help address the urgent global crisis in children’s mental health.

It aims to raise £5 million this year to help fund a strategic action plan and infrastructure, in aid of Sheffield Children’s and The Children’s Hospital Charity.

“We are completely overwhelmed that in just the first four days we have managed to raise much more than £3,000 for this great cause,” said exhibition organiser Clare Burnett.

“There’s a great range of art on display in the exhibition so please do come along, check it out and buy an online raffle ticket.

“Donations from the Bright Young Dreams campaign will fund an ambition to unite and help hospitals and trusts around the world, sharing research and helping the finance of clinical advancements.

“Investment will also be dedicated to the ambition to build a new technology platform for children, parents and staff to help provide accessible education and support for those who need it.