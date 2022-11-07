Spotlight on six artists in new show at Old Parcels Office Artspace, Scarborough Railway Station

Prized - Exhibition of Work by Six Artists - is the latest exhibition at the Old Parcels Artspace

Andy Dalton the curator of the exhibition said “Visually the work of the six artists have a very different appearance; but what they share, is an art practice rooted in research and and exquisite attention to detail.”

The artists in the exhibition at the Old Parcels Office Artspace, Scarborough Railway Station, are:

Marc Appleton. Observation, memory and metaphor, are the key elements in his practice. His construction of austere ephemeral objects are based on places of solitude.

Christy Burdock. Research is the bedrock of Christy’s practice and the starting point for her detailed drawings that reference historical and contemporary narratives.

Wendy Galloway. Wendy makes sculptures out recycled textiles. Her works are inspired by the ornaments once found on the mantle pieces of every home. The choice of materials gives her creations a sense of nostalgia and character.

Wendy trained as sculptor and lives on the Yorkshire coast.

Ellie Hawkes. Ellie’s work explores natural and organic matter. She uses digital photography, printing and scanning to create intricate designs. Her interesting use of translucent vinyl and Perspex enables light and colour to infiltrate through her work

Ellie Hawkes lives in West Yorkshire.

Zack Thorne. Zack is a painter who works from his photographs of understated moments from a larger sequence of events. His paintings appear like stills from a movie inviting the viewer to create their own narrative. Zach is based in Cheltenham.

Anna Turner. Anna creates hard-edged paintings that are rooted in pure form. She uses vibrant solid colours mixed with soft pastel shades and mixes matt and gloss finishes. The work is minimal in form giving the materials a primary role. Anna lives in Leeds and holds a BA Fine Art from Leeds Arts University