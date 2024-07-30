Sheffield’s first citizen brings her own artistic flair to celebrated event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The premier sponsor of Art In The Gardens got a sneak peek of the Lord Mayor of Sheffield’s own creative talents this week.

Peter Clark, managing partner of Graysons Solicitors, who return as the event's sponsors for the 6th year running, was the first to see a painting by Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Jayne Dunn, which will be on view at the September event.

Art In The Gardens has grown to become one of the country's largest outdoor art markets, with thousands of exhibits on display. It's a chance to meet the artists and craft makers and explore the popular Botanical Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event returns for its 21st year on Saturday and Sunday, September 7 and 8, with a preview evening on Friday, September 6.

Peter Clark (left), managing partner of Graysons Solicitors and Councillor Jayne Dunn, Lord Mayor of Sheffield

Many of the region's best artists will be exhibiting and selling their work over the weekend once again.

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said, "We've had the privilege of being involved in Art In The Gardens since 2019, and we're looking forward to being present once again in September. It's a wonderful celebration of the artistic and creative talent in the region and it’s great to see the Lord Mayor amongst the exhibitors for the first time."

The Lord Mayor trained as an artist in earlier years. Her artwork, which will be on display at the event, depicts the city’s celebrated Women of Steel statue in the city centre’s Barker’s Pool.

Tickets can be purchased via: www.artinthegardens.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graysons Solicitors specialise in wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, lifetime planning, private wealth, property, family law, personal injury, occupational illness, and clinical negligence.

Graysons are located at Courtwood House, Silver Street Head, Sheffield, S1 2DD. They also have offices in Chesterfield and Hathersage.