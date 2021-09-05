Grayson appears in A Show for Normal People at Sheffield City Hall on Friday (September 10). Tickets are available online from www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or by calling 0114 278 9789.

Despite being an award-winning artist, Bafta-winning TV presenter, Reith Lecturer and bestselling author, Grayson Perry is a normal person – and just like other normal people, he’s marginally aware that we’re all going to die.

Artist Grayson Perry is on stage in Sheffield in A Show for Normal People

His publicity says: “Born in Essex in 1960, Grayson has had a career spanning 40 years. From his A House for Essex, a permanent building constructed in the North Essex countryside in 2015, to Grayson Perry’s Big American Road Trip - a three-part documentary travelogue in which he explored the meaning of the American Dream today - and Grayson’s Art Club, which brought the nation together during lockdown through art, making new works and hosting masterclasses, Perry is somewhat an expert in making lemonade out of the mundanity of life.

“Let Grayson take you through an enlightening and eye-watering evening in which this kind of existentialism descends from worthiness to silliness. You’ll leave safe and warm in the knowledge that nothing really matters anyway.