They have now been plotted on a free interactive digital map, making it even easier to explore the city’s artistic gems, some of which have popped up in the most unlikely of places. The Sheffield Public Artworks Map has been put together by a team of volunteers from Wessex Archaeology and the Sheffield Visual Arts Group. The map already features more than 180 pieces of art – some famous, others more obscure – but its creators want eagle-eyed members of the public to help them add even more.

They’ve shared 15 photos of the best and most intriguing public artworks across the city, including a huge spider’s web sparkling on a factory wall in Attercliffe, an oversized chair standing in the middle of the River Rivelin, and a series of ever-changing sculptures rising from the banks of the River Don.

Jenny Owen, one of the volunteers who helped compile the map, said: “Having lived in Sheffield since 1975, I thought I knew the city well, but going out to find artwork for the project has given me a great excuse to explore places I didn’t know well at all.”

To view the map, visit: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/70cfb5ff03d14e88a5136430226e95b2/page/Explore/. If you know of a public artwork that’s not yet listed, you can submit an online form and upload a photo so it can be added, but you must do so by the deadline of January 31, 2023.

1. Spider's Web This giant spiderweb and spiders on the side of the Gripple building on the corner of Firth Drive and Saville Street, in Attercliffe, Sheffield, was created by Johnny White Photo: Jenny Owen

2. River Don sculptures These constantly changing sculptures on the banks of Sheffied's River Don are the work of artist Daniel Bustamante Photo: Wessex Archaeology

3. Mural by Phlegm This mural at the APG Works on Sidney Street in Sheffield city centre is the work of celebrated artist Phlegm Photo: Wessex Archaeology

4. Pigasus Soaring over Sheffield's Heeley City Farm is this Pigasus sculpture by Amanda Wray and Johnny White, a playful nod to the 'pigs might fly' adage Photo: Wessex Archaeology