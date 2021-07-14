Sheffield artist Pete McKee to release rare pieces from his back catalogue this month

For over 15 years the McKee gallery has been archiving a percentage of Pete’s prints, paintings and products; and a huge project was undertaken recently in order to catalogue and re-document these items.

Pete always keeps several copies of anything he creates for his own collection, and after this reorganisation his team discovered they have larger numbers of certain items.

As a result, a number of these rare discoveries will now be released on his online shop at 10am on Tuesday, July 27.

Artist Pete McKee pictured in Endcliffe Park. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

In addition, a digital programme for Pete’s archives will be released on his website on Tuesday, July 20.

The programme will give in depth detail on the archives, including their provenance and the stories behind them.

Please visit: https://www.petemckee.com/ for more information.