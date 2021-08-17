Sheffield artist inspired by 'magic' of nature

From rock balancing to sand art, leaf mandalas to stone circles, James Brunt is a world-renowned land artist working with natural and found materials.

Smithfield Studios, which opened its doors last November, will be hosting an exhibition featuring James’ recent work through his photography. He has an ethical code that he won’t take stones away from their habitat.

James’ inspirations come from the connection to his surroundings and the challenge of working with the elements.

James said: “I was introduced to the work of a stone artist by a friend, who’d told me about his ‘magic’. Seeing the intricacies of his work led me to delve further into the art form and I quickly became part of a growing global community of practitioners.

“At the same time, I’d started to work with a photographer devising natural and playful activities to encourage children to embrace creativity.

“These two events fuelled my own growing passion for working outdoors, both with children through the Forest Schools I now run, and as an artist.”

James Brunt studied Fine Art at the Byam Shaw School of Art in London and his career has been going from strength to strength. His art has been displayed all over the world, including the Llano Earth Art Festival in Texas. He was also featured on the ITV Creates Project, where his work replaced the ITV logo.Sam Cleasby, manager at Smithfield Studios, said: “What’s special about his work is that it’s really accessible. When you were at school, you might have thought that if you can’t draw, you are not artistic, which is not true. James really inspires people to be able to be creative and to use things around them.

He added: “Over the past 18 months, people have realised how important art and nature are to them and their mental health, and by welcoming local artists into the studio, we hope we can bring a bit of creativity and a bit of joy to the people of Sheffield. ”

There will be a chance to speak to the artist on Friday, September 24 from 7pm to 10pm.