See Sheffield artist Zoe's beautiful paper creations on show in city gallery
Artcade Gallery in the Forum, Sheffield welcomes city-based paper artist Zoe Genders for a new exhibition in August.
Layers is the name of a collection of new work from Zoe, who works primarily as a mural artist and paper sculptor and is based in Sheffield
This new collection of work uses both mediums to explore what lies within when the layers are peeled back. The combination of tiny paper sculptures and bright geometric paintings is a response to a year of learning and change, she says.
The exhibition will run at the venue in Devonshire Green from August 7-31.
Zoe’s website, www.zoegenders.co.uk, says that she studied art and design at Chesterfield College in 1997 and then later completed a masters course in animation at Sheffield Hallam University, graduating with a first in 2013.
She then spent two years at the BBC as a prop maker for children's TV. She currently works both as an artist and as a part-time associate lecturer at Hallam University.