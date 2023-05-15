Hundreds of pieces of art were on display at the two-day Sheffield Young Artists Exhibition 2023 at Norfolk Street’s Central United Reformed Church.
Sheffield Young Artists, which is organised by Sheffield Abbeydale Rotary and sponsored by city-based Graysons Solicitors, invites entries from school children aged five to 18 from schools right across the city. More than 600 people attended this year’s event.
Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said: “There is so much talent amongst the young people of Sheffield and it was wonderful to see so much of it on display once again.
"This competition acts as a great inspiration for young people who want to further their artistic endeavours and it has been an honour to be involved.”
The success of Sheffield Young Artists also inspired a similar event in German twin town Bochum which started last year.
Organiser Jörn Hartwich flew into the UK from Germany to experience the Sheffield event first-hand prior to him staging his city’s 2023 version.
Ken Marshall, who organises Sheffield Young Artists on behalf of Sheffield Abbeydale Rotary, said: “It has been wonderful to be able to return for our 18th Sheffield Young Artists event.
"We’ve had so much talent come through this competition over the years and the high standards of entry has definitely been maintained.”
