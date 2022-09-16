Lockton artists’ talents on show at the Inspired by… gallery at North Yorks Moors Centre

Yorkshire barn sculpture by Mike Nowill

With the theme Threads and Pathway’, the Lockton Artists will be exploring how their individual work shares a common thread, that of demonstrating the power a special place wields over their inspiration.

The exhibition, which is part of the National Park’s 70th Anniversary celebrations, will run alongside two further displays of work in the gallery by local artists, Gail Hurst from Port Mulgrave and Pauline Brown from Farndale.

The Lockton Artists’ exhibition will underline the wealth of talent that lies within a village where there are less than 300 permanent residents.

On display will be the work of nine of the artists within the group, including unique ceramic forms by Hester Salt who has taken inspiration from the fungi on trees in the woods near Lockton.

There are also patinated and gilded treasure houses by metalsmith Marcus Steel and and intentional camera movement images of Dalby Forest by photographer Mike Nowill.

The Threads and Pathways theme has also prompted some of the group to try new techniques and take their work in a new direction.

For instance, textile designer Sarah Peart has extended her embroidery techniques and introduced a new colour palette inspired by the surrounding forests and woodland.

Meanwhile, with summer changing to autumn, a second exhibition entitled Connections to Landscape will showcase the work of artist Pauline Brown whose drawings and paintings are influenced by the different seasons, colours and moods in and aroundFarndale.

For her ‘Our Land, Our Sea’ exhibition, Gail Hurst reflects on the natural world and having a sense of place inspired by her coastal surroundings and bee and butterfly garden at home