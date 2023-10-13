Hit the road and join South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout on a city-wide arts adventure for all the family to enjoy.

Look out for brightly decorated bonnets on the Roundabout Art Trail

In September, 21 teams undertook a 1092-mile European journey from Sheffield to Munich in old vehicles to raise funds for Roundabout, the youth housing charity that provides shelter, support and life skills to young people aged 16 to 25 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Adding a unique splash of colour to the event, every vehicle had its bonnet designed and decorated by a professional artist.

And now all the cars are back home again, the bonnets have become the stars of the show in their own right as they feature In the Bangers and Cash Art Trail.

Running from October 14 to 29, the trail - which is sponsored by Sheffield BID - will run across the city, with the bonnets and some specially-created road signs located at some familiar - and not so familiar - locations.

The perfect half term holiday adventure, by following the trail on the event website, visitors will visit locations as varied as Meadowhall, Orchard Square, Sheffield Hallam University, Atkinsons Department Store, the Botanical Gardens, the Light Cinema, Forum Kitchen and Bar, Weston Park Museum, Virgin Money, the National Videogame Museum and many others.

And to make the trail even easier to take part in, Travelmaster are offering a travel card for bus, tram and train which, once activated, offers a special discount code for value fares. The cards cost £1 and proceeds go to Roundabout.

“It’s a wonderful way for the whole family to experience a celebration of local artists and their wonderful creations,” said Roundabout Fundraising Manager Emily Bush.

“All you have to do is follow our free trail map, find the bonnets, tick off the locations as you go, keep track of your progress and learn more about Roundabout along the way.

“It’s a great celebration of art's transformative power to better lives and build a brighter future for our community and beyond.

“And with the Travelmaster card, there’s also an effective way to reach all the locations.”

The Art Trail is the final appearance for the bonnets and road signs before they go on to the special dinner and auction evening at the Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria Hotel in Sheffield on November 3.

“The auction dinner event will feature the full collection of painted car bonnets that will be auctioned off to the highest bidders,” said Emily.

“It will be a thrilling evening of art appreciation and bidding wars, all in support of a fantastic cause, which will see our Bangers and Cash final fundraising total hit new heights.”