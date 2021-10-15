Historic picture frames from prestige Sheffield home to be auctioned

The 24 frames were given a new lease of life thanks to the Nether Edge Art Group and the Kenwood Community Growers. The aim is to raise funds from the sale of the frames to support local causes.

The frames were donated by the Mercure Kenwood Hall Hotel, initially to the Kenwood Community Growers, and then passed to local artists and photographers who contributed pieces of their own original artwork, mounted in the frames.

The artworks, in various styles, are mostly on a theme of life in and around Nether Edge.

The frames were displayed in an exhibition as part of the Nether Edge Festival before being placed in local shop windows, forming an art trail.

The Group is holding an auction of the art works to raise funds for local good causes, including much needed improvements to the children’s playground in Chelsea Park.

The auction will take place on Sunday, October 17, in the Cutlers Suite at the Mercure Kenwood Hotel, Kenwood Road. The hotel started out life as the home of George Wostenholm, a Sheffield cutlery manufacturer in 1845. The house continued to be used as a private home until 1922. Kenwood Hall was first used as a hotel in 1924.

The artworks can be viewed from noon and the auction will begin around 5pm. Advance bids can be made by email to [email protected]