Historic picture frames from prestige Sheffield home raise more than £1,500

The frames from Kenwood Hall were given a new lease of life thanks to the Nether Edge Art Group and the Kenwood Community Growers.

Artists and photographers contributed original artwork, mounted in the frames, and these were auctioned at the Kenwood Hotel.

Organisers said the event was a great success. More than 50 people attended and all 22 artworks in the original frames were sold

The auction raised more than £1,500 for charity projects in Nether Edge including the Kenwood Community Growers and improvements to Chelsea Park

Richard Taylor, of the Nether Edge Art Group, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the auction. So many people have come together to make it a success and it just goes to show what talent we have in our community. It also demonstrates that local people want to own and display art especially if it reflects their locality.”

