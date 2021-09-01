Exhibition of anthopomorphic animal characters to arrive at Sheffield gallery this weekend

Karen Shapley’s Material Treasures exhibition is set to run at the Cupola Gallery on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough between September 4 and October 9, with a preview event being held on Friday, September 3 between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.

Director Karen Sherwood said of the exhibition: “A ceramic and textile exhibition of anthropomorphic animal characters in domestic and fantastical settings revealing and hiding stories in their silent splendour. "

Story telling sits at the heart of Karen Shapley’s work. Using textiles and ceramics she weaves stories, using traditions and her past, into fabulous creations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition arrives at the Cupola Gallery this week

Karen Shapley explained: “I discovered a true love of making ‘characters’ which developed into animals. I am a nature lover at heart and as a child my father would frequently take me out for nature walks. These involved moments standing still and quiet whilst my father ‘spotted’ birds.

"Life in the countryside was a little brutal at that time and I often saw trophy dead crows, moles, rooks etc dangling from farmers fences. I knew then that nature, and life, wasn’t all plain sailing and cosy, it had a harsh reality that I freely accepted. In my work to date I have added historic found badges, tokens and textiles to make reference to the history of our culture. The characters take the form of mostly British animals with a few exotic species but all relate to my culture and background.”

After studying Contemporary Crafts at Manchester Metropolitan University Karen began her career looking at ceramic domestic wear, transforming them from functional to decorative items.

This was where her iconic use of textiles and ceramics began. Subsequent solo shows allowed her the opportunity to develop the story element in her work. She began making characters using various fabric, clothing and accessories to ‘write’ stories for each piece.

One of the creatures created by Karen Shapley

The work at face value appears simple and innocent but a closer inspection made by investigating the layers of meaning concealed in the adornment of her creations, reveals deeper stories, confronting family life, relationships and even death.

The Cupola Gallery, which opened 30 years ago, is open from 10am – 6pm, Monday to Saturday. Booking to visit is not necessary.