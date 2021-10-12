Exhibition at Sheffield gallery puts the focus on home

City potter Emilie Taylor makes pots influenced by the urban environment around Sheffield while Di Terry uses paint and printmaking in an ongoing dialogue with the rural landscape around her Oldham studio.

It means identity through making and place are centre stage in the forthcoming exhibition at Cupola Gallery, Middlewood Road, in the Long Gallery from

October 16 to November 20.

Potter Emilie Taylor at work

Gallery director Karen Sherwood said: “Emilie Taylor is best known for making large scale vessels depicting contemporary urban scenes focussing on representing people’s ideas and experiences of the places they inhabit authentically.

"As a painter myself I know how the physical act of making allows you to lose yourself in your work, which in turn shows you a side of yourself unseen to others and often unknown to you.

"I believe this is what Emilie means when she says she believe the process of making can achieve a greater understanding of who we are.”

She added there is a connection between Di and Emilie’s work in the multi layered approach to image making. Emilie is exhibiting several ceramic pieces alongside monoprints with mixed media, featuring figures, which often reference old English folk traditions.

Karen said both artists are expressing their connection with the places they live and work through process but each has a unique voice. Emilie’s focus is on the people who inhabit her urban environment, whereas Di’s focus is the rural environs.