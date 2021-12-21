Emerging artists welcomed to take part in S1 Artspace and Chatsworth House exhibition in Sheffield
A new art exhibition is coming to Sheffield next year, and organisers are on the hunt for artists to take part.
S1 Artspace is partnering with Chatsworth House Trust to provide their most ambitious residency and exhibition opportunity to date.
The residency will take place from April – May 2022, and a subsequent exhibition will be presented across both S1’s gallery and sculpture park from July – October 2022.
Artists, collectives and creative practitioners are now being welcomed to submit applications.
During the residency, you will have exclusive use of S1’s 150 sqm gallery to use as your studio, which is located in the heart of the Park Hill estate. In addition, you will have access to aspects of Chatsworth’s House, Garden, Archive or Art Collection.
S1 Artspace is an artist-led organisation providing studio space for artists and a project space, which presents an annual programme of contemporary exhibitions, screenings and events.
The application for deadlines is January 22.
For more information, visit www.s1artspace.org/