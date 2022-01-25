The event at St Peter and St Paul's church in the town, will support its work which has been hit by reduced income during the pandemic.

The church received less money during the lockdowns but costs, at approximately £1,000 a week, remained the same.

A collage of the stalls from the previous crafts fair last year.

Members of the congregation decided to host a crafter’s fair last October to raise funds and the event was such a success, they decided to host a second.

The next event will take place this weekend on Saturday January 29 from 10am until 2pm – and it is hoped that it will become a regular event if all goes well.

There will be a variety of stalls which will include clip-on charms, specialist cakes by The Cake Lady, home-made gift cards, handcrafted jewellery, baby goods, resin jewellery, sea glass and driftwood decorations, wax melt and candles.

