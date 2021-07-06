Construction firm sponsors ‘bear of Sheffield’ in support of Children’s Hospital Charity

Sheffield-based construction company, Leviat have announced that they will be sponsoring a bear for the 2021 ‘Bears of Sheffield’ sculpture trail.

The unique participative public art event will raise funds for a new, urgently needed, Cancer and Leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Each of the bears will feature an individual design and have a unique theme, with Leviat’s bear ‘Doug’, painted by renowned local artist Jo Peel, urging the public to consider buildings and the impact they have on the natural world.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Leviat’s Pete McDermott, Managing Director - Europe West and APAC, said: “We are thrilled to continue our support for the Sheffield Children’s Hospital. This facility has real resonance with many of our employees, for whom it has provided invaluable support in the past at times of their children’s injury and illness.

“Through our support for several previous initiatives, including the ‘Make It Better’ campaign and ‘Herd of Sheffield, we have been able to see first-hand how the funds we raise benefit children from all over the region and beyond.

“The recent pandemic has put extra pressure on hospital services across the country, particularly for cancer care, and we hope that our involvement will inspire other businesses to support the appeal and raise the profile of this remarkable hospital.”

Building on the success of the 2016 ‘Herd of Sheffield’ trail, ‘Bears of Sheffield’ will run from July 12 through to the end of September.

Members of the public will be invited to find up to 60 artist-designed large bear sculptures and 100 smaller bear sculptures, designed and sponsored by local schools.

The sculptures will be dotted throughout the city on a trail specially chosen to raise the city’s profile and shine a spotlight on key locations.

Leviat will also be running a series of internal competitions, including one to design ‘Levi’, a bear companion to Doug.