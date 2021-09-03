Award-winning designer adds creative touch to Sheffield streets with bespoke art display

The outdoor display in Sheffield has been created by York-based fashion designer Matty Bovan, ahead of his digital presentation for London Fashion Week and solo exhibition at Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

Inspired by a cut and paste style, it showcases never before seen self-portraits and forms part of an ongoing initiative called Your Space Or Mine, which provides a platform for artists on the street.

It has been developed in partnership with Jack Arts and parent company BUILDHOLLYWOOD.

Bespoke posters created by designer Matty Bovan have been placed around the city.

A spokesperson for Jack Arts said: “Some pictures were never meant to be seen. That’s what makes our collaboration with Matty Bovan, the latest in our Your Space or Mine series, so exciting.

“The collection of posters features images of Matty in his studio trying on his own pieces, fitting photos that were only ever intended for personal reference. Collaged together, with bright, eye-catching colours alongside his playful logo, they are evocative of DIY zines and offer a rare insight into the designer’s process.

“He designed every poster himself, intending to get across a certain energy intended to convey his energy into the spectacle of each.”

Matty Bovan said: “In a way, it's using fitting photos from the past ten seasons of mine, and in that way, they are uncontrived. They just happened at that time, with no thought of them ever being shown like this, and that allows them a certain freedom and sense of their own identity. I have a very specific layout style, and I did design them all myself as I wanted a certain energy in the billboards.”