Arts exhibition created in collaboration with Sheffield youngsters set to go on display in the city

The Symbols of Presence exhibition is a collection of film, photography, and sculpture that sit together to provide a space for reflection and daydreaming.

It has been created by Sharrow-based artist Christopher Jarratt in collaboration with young people from Highfield Adventure Playground.

Christopher has lived in Sharrow since 2014 and has collaborated on projects with Sharrow Community Forum and The Adventure playground since 2016.

The central element is a circular balance beam sculpture that is inspired by the Daoist practice of walking in circles as an act of meditation. Audiences are invited to walk on the beam as a grounding exercise within the exhibition.

Through a series of workshops, young people experimented with different collage techniques and diffused coloured pigments in water.

By panning over the work with a macro lens, they created a film that transforms these small compositions into imaginary worlds.

The accompanying audio features the young people experimenting with contact microphones and Tibetan singing bowls recorded in a workshop with sound healer Muna Mcadie to create an ambient and ethereal soundscape.

This new exhibition will open on September 8 at the Yorkshire Artspace and can be seen until September 25.

As part of Symbols of Presence, Yorkshire Artspace will host an activation workshop with Muna Mcadie, who will lead an immersive sound bath within the exhibition space.

On September 25, Natalie Finnemore will lead a block printing workshop, exploring techniques on fabric to create a unique calico cushion or ‘mini bean bag’.