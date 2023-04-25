News you can trust since 1887
Art Show returns to the Botanical Gardens

The Hallam Art Group is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary year and the Spring exhibition will be held on the May-day bank holiday weekend at the Sheffield Botanical Gardens.

By Glyn WilliamsContributor
Published 25th Apr 2023, 13:24 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 13:25 BST
Some of the paintings which will be on displaySome of the paintings which will be on display
Some of the paintings which will be on display

Professional and amateur local artists will have their work on display, there will be a competition for the best painting and many of the works – including oil paintings, watercolours and prints - will also be for sale.

Members of the public can come along to the Dorothy Fox Education Centre, near to the Thomson Road/Ecclesall Road entrance.

The doors open at 10am on April 29 and the exhibition will remain open until 5pm on May 1.

The Spring Art Show is always a popular event. Local art is something which visitors to the garden seem to enjoy, but the refreshments and cakes might help.

Visitors interested in art can watch live painting demonstrations and talk to the artists. Radio Sheffield personality Gerry Kersey will be one of the artists demonstrating his skill of landscape painting.

There is no admission charge for the event.

