Are you ready for the ultimate summer bingo party?

Are you ready for the ultimate summer bingo party? Join us at the OEC Sheffield on July 29 for a Summer Big Drag Bingo event like no other!

By Luke HagueContributor
Published 9th May 2023, 11:01 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:01 BST
The Big Drag Bingo is in JulyThe Big Drag Bingo is in July
The Big Drag Bingo is in July

Get ready for a night of non-stop entertainment, including hilarious bingo games, amazing prizes, and a sizzling hot drag host that will keep you laughing all night long. Our fantastic Drag DJ will keep the party going with the hottest tracks and remixes, so you can dance the night away with your friends and family.

And that's not all! This is a summer-themed event, so dress to impress in your best beachwear and summer outfits, and you could win amazing prizes for the best-dressed! Whether you prefer floral sundresses, colourful Hawaiian shirts, or wacky inflatable pool toys, we want to see your unique style on full display!

So grab your sunscreen, put on your shades, and get ready to party at the hottest event of the season! Book your tickets now and experience the fun, excitement, and glamour of Big Drag Bingo at the OEC Sheffield. It's going to be a night to remember!

SUMMER BIG DRAG BINGO

Saturday 29th July 2023

⏰ Doors from 6:30pm // Games Start 7:30pm

OEC Sheffield

BOOK NOW!

tigevents.co.uk

0114 470 1301

All attendees must be 18 or over.