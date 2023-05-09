Are you ready for the ultimate summer bingo party?

Get ready for a night of non-stop entertainment, including hilarious bingo games, amazing prizes, and a sizzling hot drag host that will keep you laughing all night long. Our fantastic Drag DJ will keep the party going with the hottest tracks and remixes, so you can dance the night away with your friends and family.
And that's not all! This is a summer-themed event, so dress to impress in your best beachwear and summer outfits, and you could win amazing prizes for the best-dressed! Whether you prefer floral sundresses, colourful Hawaiian shirts, or wacky inflatable pool toys, we want to see your unique style on full display!
So grab your sunscreen, put on your shades, and get ready to party at the hottest event of the season! Book your tickets now and experience the fun, excitement, and glamour of Big Drag Bingo at the OEC Sheffield. It's going to be a night to remember!
SUMMER BIG DRAG BINGO
Saturday 29th July 2023
⏰ Doors from 6:30pm // Games Start 7:30pm
OEC Sheffield
tigevents.co.uk
0114 470 1301
All attendees must be 18 or over.