Are you ready for the ultimate summer bingo party? Join us at the OEC Sheffield on July 29 for a Summer Big Drag Bingo event like no other!

The Big Drag Bingo is in July

Get ready for a night of non-stop entertainment, including hilarious bingo games, amazing prizes, and a sizzling hot drag host that will keep you laughing all night long. Our fantastic Drag DJ will keep the party going with the hottest tracks and remixes, so you can dance the night away with your friends and family.

And that's not all! This is a summer-themed event, so dress to impress in your best beachwear and summer outfits, and you could win amazing prizes for the best-dressed! Whether you prefer floral sundresses, colourful Hawaiian shirts, or wacky inflatable pool toys, we want to see your unique style on full display!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So grab your sunscreen, put on your shades, and get ready to party at the hottest event of the season! Book your tickets now and experience the fun, excitement, and glamour of Big Drag Bingo at the OEC Sheffield. It's going to be a night to remember!

---------------------------------------------

SUMMER BIG DRAG BINGO

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 29th July 2023

⏰ Doors from 6:30pm // Games Start 7:30pm

OEC Sheffield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BOOK NOW!

tigevents.co.uk

0114 470 1301

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad