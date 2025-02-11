Anything Goes as Woodseats Musical Theatre Company set sail

The Woodseats Musical Theatre Company team are all at sea as they weight the anchor and set sail on a madcap musical adventure for 2025.

The popular Sheffield community theatre company, which this year celebrates its 80th anniversary, will present their revival of Cole Porter classic Anything Goes at the Montgomery Theatre from July 9 to 12.

The comic boy meets girl extravaganza with a glamorous shipboard setting features one of Cole Porter’s most celebrated scores, including such enduring hits as It’s De-Lovely, Friendship, I Get A Kick Out Of You, All Through The Night, You’re The Top, Blow Gabriel Blow and many others.

Steering the show to opening night will be new Woodseats director Elissa Smith, with musical direction by Dominic Ridler and choreography by Megan Leybourne and Alice Carr.

“We are delighted to be bringing one of the great Broadway and West End classics back to Sheffield to celebrate both our return to the refurbished Montgomery Theatre and our 80th anniversary,” said Woodseats chair Mary Newey.

“Rehearsals are now well under way and we have some fantastic new talent joining some familiar Woodseats faces for what we know is going to be a great and vibrant night of music and comedy.”

To find out more about the company and the show and to book tickets, visit www.woodseatsmtc.co.uk or look at the company’s Facebook page.